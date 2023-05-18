Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis Sells 1,725 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.