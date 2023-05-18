BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 3M

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 3M in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 4,858,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

