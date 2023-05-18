Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

