Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,137,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,227,000 after acquiring an additional 525,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.11. 252,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

