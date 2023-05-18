Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 318,957 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 352.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,957 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,314. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

