Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. 59,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,183. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

