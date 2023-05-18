Blue Barn Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.65. 5,157,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

