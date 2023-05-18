Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after buying an additional 124,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.03. 103,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,982. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average of $210.16. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

