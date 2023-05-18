Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.52. 67,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,007. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.