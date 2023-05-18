Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,230,000 after buying an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.79. 1,038,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,895. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

