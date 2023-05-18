Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.93. 163,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

