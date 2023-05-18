Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 775,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

