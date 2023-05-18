BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,214.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00428950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00123922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.