BMO Capital Markets Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $360.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an initiates rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCO stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.86. The stock had a trading volume of 230,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.33. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.