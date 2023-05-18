BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$73.00 and last traded at C$73.19. Approximately 829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.38.

