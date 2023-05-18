BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.22 and last traded at C$21.22. Approximately 13,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
