BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.20

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$15.14. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 3,570 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

