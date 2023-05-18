BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $134.31 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,583 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.46% of Copart worth $134,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.