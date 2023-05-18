BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $177.46 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 395,803 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises approximately 0.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $177,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at $34,089,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at $34,089,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,534 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

