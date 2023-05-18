BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Repligen worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,820. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

