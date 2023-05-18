BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.26. 160,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

