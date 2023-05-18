BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,887. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $261.01 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

