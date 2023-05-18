BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $44.44 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.96% of Fisker worth $44,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 1,072,044 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,903,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 1,576,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,030. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

