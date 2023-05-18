BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of Biogen worth $106,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.