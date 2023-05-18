BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 24,926 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Garmin worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

