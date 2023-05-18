BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 466,571 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $234,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.37. 18,029,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,834,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $770.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

