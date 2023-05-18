boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of BOO stock traded up GBX 3.03 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 44.43 ($0.56). 10,799,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.62. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

