Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,870,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

