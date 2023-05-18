Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $80.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE BOOT traded down $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $33,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 344.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 229,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

