Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,523 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $44,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 216,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

