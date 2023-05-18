Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Jeffrey C. Royal Buys 10,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 159,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Boston Omaha

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

