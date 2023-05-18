Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Insider Brendan Joseph Keating Acquires 2,972 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 2.5 %

Boston Omaha stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 160,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $620.41 million, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

