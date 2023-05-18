Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Issues Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $241,579.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,251,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,235,327 over the last 90 days. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bowlero by 1,446.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $150,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $133,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

