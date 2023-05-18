Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.35. Bowlero shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 1,672,575 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 288.06%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,251,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,235,327. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth $44,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

