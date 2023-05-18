Bracebridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.