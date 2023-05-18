BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE LND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.03.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
