BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

