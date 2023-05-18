BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,195,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,772,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67.

BRF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 43.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 877.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 345,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

