BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,195,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,772,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.