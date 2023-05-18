Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,897 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

