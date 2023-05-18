Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,258,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.28. 414,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $448.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

