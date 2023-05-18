Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 76,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 1,736,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,603. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

