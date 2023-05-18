Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,267 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,385. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

