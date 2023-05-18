Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after buying an additional 59,791 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

