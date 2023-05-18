Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. 4,484,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

