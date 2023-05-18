Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $231.27

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $197.68 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.89.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

