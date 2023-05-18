Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $412.75

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

MLM opened at $407.37 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $407.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

