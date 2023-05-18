Brokerages Set Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) PT at $1.95

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. Citigroup raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

