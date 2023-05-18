Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $179.41

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TMGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.15. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

