Brokers Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock worth $1,193,191 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

