Brokers Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $60.15 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -60.93%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

