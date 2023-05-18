Brokers Offer Predictions for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

